Cocaine, Laptop Smash and Douchebag Grayeson Hawkins-Fishman

Friday Mar 3

Grayeson Hawkins-Fishman, 21, has been arrested twice in Colorado during the last year or so, and on neither occasion did he appear to believe it was his fault. After a bust for smashing his ex-girlfriend's laptop, he portrayed the incident as a simple oops, and he blamed "stupid" pals for his recent cuffing over a fight and his subsequent acknowledgment that he was in possession of cocaine.

