Biblio File: Ryan Montoya recounts beauty, terror of summit in a The Pilgrima s Laddera

How can I forget such terror? How can I forget such joy? How can I forget such beauty?” Micah is a climber inexorably drawn to the White Mountain and a vision of the summit, whose “dark night of the soul” is recounted in a moving and profound allegory, “The Pilgrim's Ladder” . Author Ryan Montoya is the 23-year-old University of Colorado Boulder student, and Paradise High School graduate, who survived a 1,500-foot fall down the face of Pyramid Peak near Aspen, Colorado, dislocating his elbow and fracturing his pelvis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mercury-Register.