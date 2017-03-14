Aspen area woman again accused of ski theft
The 61-year-old Woody Creek resident was arrested in January and charged with stealing a pair of the skis from a rack at the base of Aspen Mountain in December and attempting to sell them at a local used sports equipment store. Then last week, White was charged with stealing another pair of the exact same women's skis from a rack at Aspen Highlands in December as well as stealing a pair of goggles from a Highlands retail store, according to an affidavit filed Wednesday by Aspen police in Pitkin County Court.
