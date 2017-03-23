5 Tips to Beat High Altitude Sickness

That's how Peter Hackett, Director at the Institute for Altitude Medicine in Telluride, Colorado, describes the sensation of high altitude sickness, also known as Acute Mountain Sickness . The symptoms, which Hackett say can afflict any sea-level runner sleeping at 6,000 feet or higher , include a headache, dizziness, feeling chilled, trouble sleeping, loss of appetite, nausea, fatigue, and irritability.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Runner's World.