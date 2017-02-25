Two Colorado hotels earn Forbes 5-sta...

Two Colorado hotels earn Forbes 5-star status

Saturday Feb 25

The Broadmoor hotel, the internationally known resort in southwest Colorado Springs, received Forbes Travel Guide's five-star ranking this week. The guide and its predecessor publications have awarded the resort the top status for 57 consecutive years, which is the longest streak for any hotel in the award's history.

