"Top Imposter" James Hogue pleads guilty after being caught...

A notorious con man caught with a cache of stolen goods after being found living in an illegally built shack on Aspen Mountain pleaded guilty Monday to two felonies. James Hogue, 57, faces between one and three years in prison after pleading guilty to felony theft between $2,000 and $5,000, felony possession of burglary tools and misdemeanor obstructing police officers.

