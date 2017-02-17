This Morning viewers accuse mum of ca...

This Morning viewers accuse mum of cashing in on baby

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: Mail on Sunday

'You're exploiting your child!' This Morning viewers accuse the mother of the world's most popular Instagram baby of cashing in on her son Thanks to his chubby cheeks, impeccable clothing and piercing blue eyes, he's being dubbed the world's most famous Instagram baby...even if he doesn't have a clue that he's on the social media site. However, after super-cute 15-month-old Harlen Bodhi White, from Poole in Dorset, appeared on the This Morning sofa alongside his mother Chelsea White today, it's clear that not everyone thinks his ever-growing image is a good idea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mail on Sunday.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aspen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Claudine Longet (Aug '14) Feb 8 Jamesd1967 3
News Aspen's Smuggler Mountain struggles with dog poop (May '15) Feb 8 Mountain Phart 4
News Thousands mass in downtown Denver for Women's M... Jan 22 barrack 1
Roman Travertine for decoration background Jan '17 fusa 2
News 'River bandit' pleads guilty in four cases (Jul '09) Dec '16 Kerru 3
News Skidmore College Republicans are not Trump fans Oct '16 PaGear 1
News Newt for Veep: a oeWild speculationa (Jul '16) Sep '16 WeTheSheeple 427
See all Aspen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aspen Forum Now

Aspen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aspen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Aspen, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,952 • Total comments across all topics: 279,037,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC