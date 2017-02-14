This con man lied his way into Princeton. Decades later, he was found squatting in mountain shack
Alexi Santana was the self-educated running star from the Montana desert, where he trained on his own, riding a horse named "Good Enough" and herding cattle for a living. He wowed the admissions office at Princeton University with his incredible backstory: His father was an artist who died in a car crash, his mother a sculptor dying of leukemia in Switzerland, he wrote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish World Review.
Add your comments below
Aspen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Claudine Longet (Aug '14)
|Feb 8
|Jamesd1967
|3
|Aspen's Smuggler Mountain struggles with dog poop (May '15)
|Feb 8
|Mountain Phart
|4
|Thousands mass in downtown Denver for Women's M...
|Jan 22
|barrack
|1
|Roman Travertine for decoration background
|Jan '17
|fusa
|2
|'River bandit' pleads guilty in four cases (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Kerru
|3
|Skidmore College Republicans are not Trump fans
|Oct '16
|PaGear
|1
|Newt for Veep: a oeWild speculationa (Jul '16)
|Sep '16
|WeTheSheeple
|427
Find what you want!
Search Aspen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC