Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend strikes plea deal

Conor Kennedy, 22 - who Taylor, 27, dated briefly in 2012 - received a six-month deferred sentence and a $500 fine yesterday after he pled guilty to a misdemeanor in relation to disorderly conduct charges stemming from a fight he got into in Aspen, Colorado in December. The arrest will be wiped from Conor's criminal record if he stays out of trouble and abstains from drugs and alcohol for the next six months, but if he violates the conditions he could face jail time.

