Table at the Stanley - Acorn and Oak at Fourtheenth, Wines by Paolini-Stanford Winery

Tuesday

This weekend, Table, the 5 course pop-up restaurant held every Friday and Saturday evening at The Lodge at the Stanley Hotel's Manor Hall is featuring two distinguished guests making for an unforgettable "culinary journey"! Chef Steve Redzikowski, chef and owner of Acorn and Oak at 14th restaurants in Denver and Boulder respectively will be the ... (more)

