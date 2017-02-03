Study: Aspen area ranked second lowes...

Study: Aspen area ranked second lowest in country for lung and breast cancer death rates in 2014

Friday

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation looked at cancer rates in all 3,142 counties in the U.S. It found that Pitkin County had some of the lowest rates in the country in 2014. A study of cancer rates in every county in the United States showed that deaths are substantially lower in Pitkin, Eagle and Summit counties.

