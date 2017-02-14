Shiffrin favored for prized World Cup...

Shiffrin favored for prized World Cup title after Gut crash

Friday Feb 10

Exiting her home ski world championships in a helicopter airlift after a crash, Lara Gut lost a lot on Friday. Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States lost her main rival for the sport's most cherished prize - the season-long World Cup overall title - she is now a huge favorite to win.

