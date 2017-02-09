Roaring Fork schools closed, until threat deemed hoax
Authorities on Thursday concluded a threat believed to have targeted the Roaring Fork School District was likely just spam email and not credible, but not before the district closed its three high schools and put its remaining buildings on lockdown. The district took those preventive actions after being notified of the threat by Carbondale police early in the morning, following a notification that police received from the FBI.
