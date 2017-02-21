Police: Teen confesses to threat that...

Police: Teen confesses to threat that closed schools

Police say an Aspen High School student confessed to posting an online threat that closed some schools earlier this month and will be charged with a misdemeanor. Aspen Assistant Police Chief Bill Linn told The Aspen Times the boy was "very apologetic" when he was interviewed Wednesday.

