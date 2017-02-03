PHOTOS: Hunter S. Thompson in Colorado

Friday Feb 3 Read more: Denver Post

Self-proclaimed Gonzo journalist Hunter S. Thompson is pictured in his Woody Creek home near Aspen, Colorado Feb. 27, 1997. A Pitkin County sheriff's car blocks the driveway leading to the home of gonzo journalist Hunter S. Thompson after calls were received Sunday evening Feb. 20, 2005, relating to a gunshot victim.

