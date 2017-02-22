Paige Price Named New Artistic Direct...

Paige Price Named New Artistic Director at Philadelphia Theatre Company

Price brings more than thirty years of experience in the performing arts to the Theatre, most recently serving as Executive and Artistic Director at the nationally-renowned Theatre Aspen in Aspen, Colorado. She succeeds outgoing PTC Executive Producing Director Sara Garonzik, who steps down after 35 years at the helm to pursue consulting and independent producing projects.

