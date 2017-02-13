Neil Gorsuch's cousin behind Aspen Mountain lodge proposal
A cousin of Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch is part of a company hoping to build a new lodge at the base of Aspen Mountain. Jeff Gorsuch is a principal in Norway Island LLC, which is proposing the 67-room Gorsuch Haus for the less developed side of the mountain.
