Malia Obama Spent Her Presidents Day Weekend Skiing With Some Glamorous Friends -- See the Pic

Malia Obama Spent Her Presidents Day Weekend Skiing With Some Glamorous Friends

Malia Obama is taking a page out of her father's playbook and enjoying her post-White House freedom with a super fun vacay alongside a bunch of her wealthy buddies. The 18-year-old former first daughter spent her Presidents Day weekend on a ski trip in Aspen, Colorado, where she hung out with a score of famous friends -- including New York Giants owner Steve Tisch's daughters, Elizabeth and Holden, son Zachary, and ex-wife Jamie.

