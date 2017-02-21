Malia Obama embraces leisure wear for...

Malia Obama embraces leisure wear for work

1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

Malia Obama embraces leisure wear for work as she dons navy sports jacket and leggings to her job at the Weinstein Company in New York City On Thursday, she was pictured showing up to the offices in black leggings, a denim button-down and a puffy blue sports jacket After spending Presidents' Day weekend in Aspen, Colorado, with her mom and sister, former first daughter Malia Obama is back at work at the Weinstein Company - where she started an internship last month. Photos of the aspiring filmmaker show her hopping out of a car at work on Thursday at the Weinstein Company's Tribeca offices, wearing black leggings, a denim button-down shirt and a blue sports jacket to keep warm in the cold temperatures.

