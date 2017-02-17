King of the cuties! Meet the adorable Dorset dumpling
With his chubby cheeks, piercing blue eyes and angelic smile he is taking the internet by storm. At just 15 months old, gorgeous Harlen Bodhi White from Poole in Dorset has amassed nearly 200,000 followers on social media site Instagram, a world record for a child his age - beating starlets such as five-year-old Harper Beckham , Beyonce's five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and Kim Kardashian's three-year-old daughter North West .
