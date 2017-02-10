Johnny Depp's ultra-extravagant spend...

Johnny Depp's ultra-extravagant spending laid bare in court

Johnny Depp took himself to the brink of financial ruin by spending tens of millions of dollars on homes, art, cars, a yacht and Hollywood memorabilia, according to a lawsuit filed by his former business managers. The suit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday by the Mandel Company, which handled Depp's affairs for 17 years until being fired in March 2016, was a counterclaim to the actor's $US25 million lawsuit last month accusing the firm of fraud and financial mismanagement.

