Johnny Depp says ex managers cost him $6m in IRS fines

Johnny Depp says former business managers 'cost him $6 million in IRS fines and penalties' as he seeks to have counter-suit tossed out First Johnny Depp sued his former managers for fraud claiming 'negligence and misconduct' and then they counter-sued him claiming his money troubles were all his own fault. Now the Pirates Of The Caribbean star is firing another assault across the bows of The Management Group alleging their mishandling of his finances cost him $6 million in penalties and fines to the IRS between 2000 and 2015, TMZ reported Wednesday.

