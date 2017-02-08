Heidi Klum makes it work with Seal
The former couple - who split in 2012 after seven years of marriage - recently spent the holiday season in Aspen, Colorado, together with their kids Leni, 12, Henry, 11, Johan, nine, and Lou, seven. While Heidi, 43, admits it is "never easy" when a relationship ends, she and the 53-year-old singer have worked hard to reach a point where things are amicable and they can come together for family occasions.
