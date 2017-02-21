Forbes names Broadmoor hotel in Color...

Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: The Gazette

Forbes named the internationally known resort in southwest Colorado Springs as a five-star winner Wednesday - the publication's top award in its annual rankings of hotels around the world. The Broadmoor has received five stars from Forbes and its predecessor publications for 57 consecutive years, which is the longest streak for any hotel in the awards' history.

