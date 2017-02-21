Conor Kennedy pleads guilty to misdem...

Conor Kennedy pleads guilty to misdemeanor in Aspen bar fight and gets no jail time

Thursday Feb 16

Conor Kennedy , the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy and onetime boyfriend of Taylor Swift , has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor stemming from a December bar fight in Aspen, Colorado, PEOPLE confirms. The 22-year-old entered his plea through his lawyer in Aspen Municipal Court on Wednesday, a court spokeswoman tells PEOPLE.

