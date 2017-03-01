Astronomers grapple with new era of f...

Astronomers grapple with new era of fast radio bursts

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NatureNews

One of the most perplexing phenomena in astronomy has come of age. The fleeting blasts of energetic cosmic radiation of unknown cause, now known as fast radio bursts , were first detected a decade ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NatureNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aspen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bugs Found Crawling Inside Man's Scalp (Jul '07) 5 hr WalkerPestManagement 22
Claudine Longet (Aug '14) Feb 8 Jamesd1967 3
News Aspen's Smuggler Mountain struggles with dog poop (May '15) Feb 8 Mountain Phart 4
News Thousands mass in downtown Denver for Women's M... Jan '17 barrack 1
Roman Travertine for decoration background (Aug '16) Jan '17 fusa 2
News 'River bandit' pleads guilty in four cases (Jul '09) Dec '16 Kerru 3
News Skidmore College Republicans are not Trump fans Oct '16 PaGear 1
See all Aspen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aspen Forum Now

Aspen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aspen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
 

Aspen, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,660 • Total comments across all topics: 279,235,700

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC