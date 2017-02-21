Armed robbery suspects who escaped bus arrested in Basalt
The 19-year-old cousins were arrested by multiple officers on Wednesday night in Basalt after their car was stopped. The Aspen Daily News reports that one of them had lost both shoes and both had to be treated for exposure-related injuries.
