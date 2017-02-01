Westport's Julia Marino Takes a Gold at X Games
Julia Marino, 19, a Westport resident, today won a gold medal in the Women's Snowboard Slopestyle event in the X Games in Aspen, Colorado. The X Games rookie was in last place, and then put down her second run with flawless style and supreme confidence which earned a 94.66.
