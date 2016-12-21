Was Mariah Stoned on NYE? She Was Seen At A Dispensary A Week Before Performance

Everyone's favorite elusive chanteuse, Mariah Carey was seen going into a Marijuana dispensary on Christmas Eve doing some last minute xmas shopping, how festive! The 47-year old 'Weed Belong Together' singer went into the The Original Leaf in Aspen, Colorado with her entourage and left a short time after without carrying anything. She was probably too stoned on NYE and forgot the lyrics to her song Emotions, in typical stoner fashion.

