Was Mariah Stoned on NYE? She Was See...

Was Mariah Stoned on NYE? She Was Seen At A Dispensary A Week Before Performance

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: OhNoTheyDidnt

Everyone's favorite elusive chanteuse, Mariah Carey was seen going into a Marijuana dispensary on Christmas Eve doing some last minute xmas shopping, how festive! The 47-year old 'Weed Belong Together' singer went into the The Original Leaf in Aspen, Colorado with her entourage and left a short time after without carrying anything. She was probably too stoned on NYE and forgot the lyrics to her song Emotions, in typical stoner fashion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OhNoTheyDidnt.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aspen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'River bandit' pleads guilty in four cases (Jul '09) Dec 25 Kerru 3
News Skidmore College Republicans are not Trump fans Oct '16 PaGear 1
News Newt for Veep: a oeWild speculationa (Jul '16) Sep '16 WeTheSheeple 427
Roman Travertine for decoration background Aug '16 Anonymous 1
News AG Lynch will accept decision of FBI, prosecuto... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Obsession 66
News El Jebel Shrine Circus draws handful of animal ... (Jul '13) Apr '16 Janus 2
James Bond teachs people to trade stocks (Feb '16) Feb '16 James 1
See all Aspen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aspen Forum Now

Aspen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aspen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Aspen, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,301 • Total comments across all topics: 277,542,345

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC