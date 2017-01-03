The celebrities spending A 8,000 a ni...

The celebrities spending A 8,000 a night on Airbnb

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

Through the celebrity Airbnb keyhole: From holiday homes to spare rooms, it's the rental website used by millions. Now the stars have cottoned on - but they're spending $12,000 a NIGHT! There were no worries about whether there would be a white Christmas last month for Mariah Carey and her five year- old twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aspen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'River bandit' pleads guilty in four cases (Jul '09) Dec 25 Kerru 3
News Skidmore College Republicans are not Trump fans Oct '16 PaGear 1
News Newt for Veep: a oeWild speculationa (Jul '16) Sep '16 WeTheSheeple 427
Roman Travertine for decoration background Aug '16 Anonymous 1
News AG Lynch will accept decision of FBI, prosecuto... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Obsession 66
News El Jebel Shrine Circus draws handful of animal ... (Jul '13) Apr '16 Janus 2
James Bond teachs people to trade stocks (Feb '16) Feb '16 James 1
See all Aspen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aspen Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Avalanche Watch for Pitkin County was issued at January 08 at 4:46PM MST

Aspen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aspen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Aspen, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,035 • Total comments across all topics: 277,727,314

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC