Taxpayer's Underwrite Obamas' Lavish Travels
For a couple that has spent eight years apologizing for their country - the Obamas - have nevertheless managed to enjoy its taxpayer-provided bounty. Last week, thanks to the work of our intrepid investigators and hard-charging lawyers, we released to the public several reports from the Secret Service and the Air Force that bring the known total of Obama travel expense over the past eight years to a staggering $96,938,882.51.
