Some of the Stinkiest Stuff Left in Aspen Airport's Pot Amnesty Box Isn't Marijuana
The idea behind the boxes was to give fliers a way to dispose of legal cannabis before they boarded a plane bound for a destination where the substance might be against the law, and Pitkin County Undersheriff Ron Ryan considers the containers to be a success, even though weed isn't the only aromatic thing sometimes left in them. Other examples? "Dirty diapers," Ryan says.
