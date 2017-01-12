Netanyahus said treated to expensive ...

Netanyahus said treated to expensive gourmet meals, probe into illicit gifts allegations reveal

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 8 Read more: The Times of Israel

Australian businessman James Packer said to have sent meals worth thousands of shekels to prime minister's home in Caeserea, split costs of cigars, champagne with Arnon Milchan Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara boarding the airplane to New York for an official state visit to the US, September 20, 2016. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his family were treated to gourmet meals worth tens of thousands of shekels paid for by an Australian businessman close to the Israeli leader, Channel 10 reported on Sunday as new details regarding graft allegations against Netanyahu emerged.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aspen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Roman Travertine for decoration background Thu fusa 2
News 'River bandit' pleads guilty in four cases (Jul '09) Dec 25 Kerru 3
News Skidmore College Republicans are not Trump fans Oct '16 PaGear 1
News Newt for Veep: a oeWild speculationa (Jul '16) Sep '16 WeTheSheeple 427
News AG Lynch will accept decision of FBI, prosecuto... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Obsession 66
News El Jebel Shrine Circus draws handful of animal ... (Jul '13) Apr '16 Janus 2
James Bond teachs people to trade stocks (Feb '16) Feb '16 James 1
See all Aspen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aspen Forum Now

Aspen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aspen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Sudan
 

Aspen, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,169 • Total comments across all topics: 277,872,276

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC