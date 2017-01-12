Netanyahus said treated to expensive gourmet meals, probe into illicit gifts allegations reveal

Australian businessman James Packer said to have sent meals worth thousands of shekels to prime minister's home in Caeserea, split costs of cigars, champagne with Arnon Milchan Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara boarding the airplane to New York for an official state visit to the US, September 20, 2016. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his family were treated to gourmet meals worth tens of thousands of shekels paid for by an Australian businessman close to the Israeli leader, Channel 10 reported on Sunday as new details regarding graft allegations against Netanyahu emerged.

