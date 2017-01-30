Max Parrot Wins Men's Big Air Finals ...

Max Parrot Wins Men's Big Air Finals at X Games 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 28 Read more: Transworld

A stacked field of riders dropped to the Men's Big Air Finals under the bright lights on Friday night in Aspen, Colorado at X Games 2017. Despite freezing temperatures and bulletproof conditions, the riders were laying it all on the line, attempting to stomp their biggest tricks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Transworld.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aspen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Claudine Longet (Aug '14) Sun jamesd1967 2
News Thousands mass in downtown Denver for Women's M... Jan 22 barrack 1
Roman Travertine for decoration background Jan 12 fusa 2
News 'River bandit' pleads guilty in four cases (Jul '09) Dec '16 Kerru 3
News Skidmore College Republicans are not Trump fans Oct '16 PaGear 1
News Newt for Veep: a oeWild speculationa (Jul '16) Sep '16 WeTheSheeple 427
News AG Lynch will accept decision of FBI, prosecuto... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Obsession 66
See all Aspen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aspen Forum Now

Aspen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aspen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Pakistan
 

Aspen, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,688 • Total comments across all topics: 278,427,708

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC