Mariah Carey shopping for pot days before New Year's Eve meltdown?
Mariah Carey was spotted shopping at a marijuana dispensary on Christmas Eve - just days before the New Year's Eve gaffe that left the star furious. In pictures obtained by The Mail Online the diva was seen browsing The Original Leaf in Aspen, Colorado with her entourage, which included her manager Stella Bulochnikov.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Aspen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'River bandit' pleads guilty in four cases (Jul '09)
|Dec 25
|Kerru
|3
|Skidmore College Republicans are not Trump fans
|Oct '16
|PaGear
|1
|Newt for Veep: a oeWild speculationa (Jul '16)
|Sep '16
|WeTheSheeple
|427
|Roman Travertine for decoration background
|Aug '16
|Anonymous
|1
|AG Lynch will accept decision of FBI, prosecuto... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Obsession
|66
|El Jebel Shrine Circus draws handful of animal ... (Jul '13)
|Apr '16
|Janus
|2
|James Bond teachs people to trade stocks (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Aspen Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC