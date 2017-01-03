Mariah Carey shopping for pot days be...

Mariah Carey shopping for pot days before New Year's Eve meltdown?

Mariah Carey was spotted shopping at a marijuana dispensary on Christmas Eve - just days before the New Year's Eve gaffe that left the star furious. In pictures obtained by The Mail Online the diva was seen browsing The Original Leaf in Aspen, Colorado with her entourage, which included her manager Stella Bulochnikov.

