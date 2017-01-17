Local writer releases political thriller about drug trafficking
Local writer and teacher, Keith Liggett has added another book to his collection, titled, One Hand Clapping, a political thriller, which he wrote after travelling the world. Liggett grew up in South Bay, San Francisco.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Free Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aspen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Travertine for decoration background
|Jan 12
|fusa
|2
|'River bandit' pleads guilty in four cases (Jul '09)
|Dec 25
|Kerru
|3
|Skidmore College Republicans are not Trump fans
|Oct '16
|PaGear
|1
|Newt for Veep: a oeWild speculationa (Jul '16)
|Sep '16
|WeTheSheeple
|427
|AG Lynch will accept decision of FBI, prosecuto... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Obsession
|66
|El Jebel Shrine Circus draws handful of animal ... (Jul '13)
|Apr '16
|Janus
|2
|James Bond teachs people to trade stocks (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Aspen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC