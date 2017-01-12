Kourtney Kardashian: I've got trust issues
The 37-year-old reality TV star has posted a cryptic tweet about her inability to trust other people amid rumours of her reuniting with on/off boyfriend Scott Disick. However, Kourtney refused to elaborate any further on her issues, and whether they related specifically to Scott, who has recently been trying to reconcile with the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star.
