Justin Bieber's 'ex' Sahara Ray flash...

Justin Bieber's 'ex' Sahara Ray flashes pierced nipples

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Feeling nippy? Justin Bieber's 'ex-fling' Sahara Ray flashes her pierced nipples in a sheer lace top while on holiday in chilly Aspen And it looks like Sahara Ray is still quite the exhibitionist despite enjoying a chilly winter holiday in Aspen, Colorado. The 23-year-old beauty shared an Instagram photo on Tuesday of herself in a lacy red ensemble which revealed her pierced nipples.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aspen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Claudine Longet (Aug '14) Sun jamesd1967 2
News Thousands mass in downtown Denver for Women's M... Jan 22 barrack 1
Roman Travertine for decoration background Jan 12 fusa 2
News 'River bandit' pleads guilty in four cases (Jul '09) Dec '16 Kerru 3
News Skidmore College Republicans are not Trump fans Oct '16 PaGear 1
News Newt for Veep: a oeWild speculationa (Jul '16) Sep '16 WeTheSheeple 427
News AG Lynch will accept decision of FBI, prosecuto... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Obsession 66
See all Aspen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aspen Forum Now

Aspen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aspen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Aspen, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,720 • Total comments across all topics: 278,434,447

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC