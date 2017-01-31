Justin Bieber's 'ex' Sahara Ray flashes pierced nipples

Feeling nippy? Justin Bieber's 'ex-fling' Sahara Ray flashes her pierced nipples in a sheer lace top while on holiday in chilly Aspen And it looks like Sahara Ray is still quite the exhibitionist despite enjoying a chilly winter holiday in Aspen, Colorado. The 23-year-old beauty shared an Instagram photo on Tuesday of herself in a lacy red ensemble which revealed her pierced nipples.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.