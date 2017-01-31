Justin Bieber's 'ex' Sahara Ray flashes pierced nipples
Feeling nippy? Justin Bieber's 'ex-fling' Sahara Ray flashes her pierced nipples in a sheer lace top while on holiday in chilly Aspen And it looks like Sahara Ray is still quite the exhibitionist despite enjoying a chilly winter holiday in Aspen, Colorado. The 23-year-old beauty shared an Instagram photo on Tuesday of herself in a lacy red ensemble which revealed her pierced nipples.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Aspen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Claudine Longet (Aug '14)
|Sun
|jamesd1967
|2
|Thousands mass in downtown Denver for Women's M...
|Jan 22
|barrack
|1
|Roman Travertine for decoration background
|Jan 12
|fusa
|2
|'River bandit' pleads guilty in four cases (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Kerru
|3
|Skidmore College Republicans are not Trump fans
|Oct '16
|PaGear
|1
|Newt for Veep: a oeWild speculationa (Jul '16)
|Sep '16
|WeTheSheeple
|427
|AG Lynch will accept decision of FBI, prosecuto... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Obsession
|66
Find what you want!
Search Aspen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC