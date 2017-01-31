Julia Marino Wins Women's Slopestyle ...

Julia Marino Wins Women's Slopestyle Finals at X Games 2017

Saturday Jan 28 Read more: Transworld

Add another one to the X Games history books. Julia Marino came out of the gates swinging and landed the first-ever women's cab double underflip to secure the win in women's slopestyle finals in Aspen, Colorado.

