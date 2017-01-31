Julia Marino Wins Women's Slopestyle Finals at X Games 2017
Add another one to the X Games history books. Julia Marino came out of the gates swinging and landed the first-ever women's cab double underflip to secure the win in women's slopestyle finals in Aspen, Colorado.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Transworld.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aspen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Claudine Longet (Aug '14)
|Sun
|jamesd1967
|2
|Thousands mass in downtown Denver for Women's M...
|Jan 22
|barrack
|1
|Roman Travertine for decoration background
|Jan 12
|fusa
|2
|'River bandit' pleads guilty in four cases (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Kerru
|3
|Skidmore College Republicans are not Trump fans
|Oct '16
|PaGear
|1
|Newt for Veep: a oeWild speculationa (Jul '16)
|Sep '16
|WeTheSheeple
|427
|AG Lynch will accept decision of FBI, prosecuto... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Obsession
|66
Find what you want!
Search Aspen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC