Expressionist Stanley Bell Flirts With Excess at Michael Warren Contemporary

The eye-popping single-artist show From the Ground Up: New Work by Stanley Bell fills the front gallery at Michael Warren Contemporary. The overall effect of Bell's paintings is something like a room-sized kaleidoscope of colors, bold marks and theatrical gestures.

