Craigslist scam takes in renters of posh Aspen house again and again

A woman has scammed at least four different people out of thousands of dollars by renting them a posh home at 220 W. Hallam St. in Aspen's West End, police said Friday. The woman - who tells prospective renters her name is "Shawn Sullivan" and that she's the owner or property manager - appears to be legitimate and has clearly done some research on the property, Aspen Police detective Ritchie Zah said.

