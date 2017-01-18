Aspen woman sentenced to 10 years pro...

Aspen woman sentenced to 10 years probation for 6th DUI

Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: Denver Post

A 58-year-old Aspen woman was sentenced to 10 years probation after pleading guilty to her sixth drunken driving charge even though prosecutors asked for a two-year prison sentence. Prosecutor Sarah Oszczakiewicz said Karen Sahr, a longtime Aspen resident, was sentenced to probation for her previous five DUI convictions and was on probation when she was arrested in August for her sixth.

