Aspen woman sentenced to 10 years probation for 6th DUI

A 58-year-old Aspen woman was sentenced to 10 years probation after pleading guilty to her sixth drunken driving charge even though prosecutors asked for a two-year prison sentence. Prosecutor Sarah Oszczakiewicz said Karen Sahr, a longtime Aspen resident, was sentenced to probation for her previous five DUI convictions and was on probation when she was arrested in August for her sixth.

