Aspen woman convicted of 6th DUI gets more jail time
A 58-year-old Aspen woman sentenced to 10 years' probation and 90 days in jail last week for her sixth DUI conviction received more time behind bars Tuesday. Pitkin County Judge Erin Fernandez-Ely sentenced Karen Sahr to another year in jail - she was sentenced to 10 years probation and 90 days in jail last week - for racking up her sixth DUI while on probation for her fifth DUI.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Aspen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands mass in downtown Denver for Women's M...
|Jan 22
|barrack
|1
|Roman Travertine for decoration background
|Jan 12
|fusa
|2
|'River bandit' pleads guilty in four cases (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Kerru
|3
|Skidmore College Republicans are not Trump fans
|Oct '16
|PaGear
|1
|Newt for Veep: a oeWild speculationa (Jul '16)
|Sep '16
|WeTheSheeple
|427
|AG Lynch will accept decision of FBI, prosecuto... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Obsession
|66
|El Jebel Shrine Circus draws handful of animal ... (Jul '13)
|Apr '16
|Janus
|2
Find what you want!
Search Aspen Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC