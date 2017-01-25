Aspen woman convicted of 6th DUI gets more jail time

A 58-year-old Aspen woman sentenced to 10 years' probation and 90 days in jail last week for her sixth DUI conviction received more time behind bars Tuesday. Pitkin County Judge Erin Fernandez-Ely sentenced Karen Sahr to another year in jail - she was sentenced to 10 years probation and 90 days in jail last week - for racking up her sixth DUI while on probation for her fifth DUI.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.