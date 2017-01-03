Aspen Valley Hospital welcomes first baby of 2017
Courtesy photo Jessica Cerise Longnecker and Adam Longnecker are the proud parents of the first baby born at Aspen Valley Hospital in 2017. Gavin came into the world at 2:03 p.m. on Jan. 4 weighing 6 pounds, 14 ounces.
