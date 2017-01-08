Aspen Skiing Co. experiments with tin...

Aspen Skiing Co. experiments with tiny house project for seasonal workers

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 8 Read more: Denver Post

Skico purchased six "trailer coaches" this fall for about $100,000 each and placed them last week at its Aspen Basalt Campground in the midvalley. Seasonal workers were scheduled to move into the residences - each with around 500 square feet - by this weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aspen Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'River bandit' pleads guilty in four cases (Jul '09) Dec 25 Kerru 3
News Skidmore College Republicans are not Trump fans Oct '16 PaGear 1
News Newt for Veep: a oeWild speculationa (Jul '16) Sep '16 WeTheSheeple 427
Roman Travertine for decoration background Aug '16 Anonymous 1
News AG Lynch will accept decision of FBI, prosecuto... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Obsession 66
News El Jebel Shrine Circus draws handful of animal ... (Jul '13) Apr '16 Janus 2
James Bond teachs people to trade stocks (Feb '16) Feb '16 James 1
See all Aspen Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aspen Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Avalanche Warning for Pitkin County was issued at January 10 at 7:10AM MST

Aspen Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aspen Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
 

Aspen, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,343 • Total comments across all topics: 277,793,326

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC