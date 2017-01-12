Aspen City Council to put in $1,000 for panel talk on chains
The Aspen City Council agreed Monday to pitch in $1,000 to help pay for the cost of next week's forum that will address the potential of regulating downtown chain stores. Council members Adam Frisch and Bert Myrin also agreed to participate in the discussion that will include landlords, retail representatives and other business leaders in town.
