Watch Mariah Carey and Son Moroccan Adorably Dance to 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'

On Thursday, the 46-year-old singer Instagrammed a squeal-worthy video of her and her son, 5-year-old Moroccan, dancing around the kitchen to her classic hit, "All I Want for Christmas Is You." Clad in their pajamas -- Mariah's choice being a sexy red nightie and robe, of course -- the two definitely make a pretty adorable duo.

