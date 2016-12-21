Nicky Hilton dons animal print coat on stroll with husband James Rothschild in Aspen
So Nicky Hilton and her husband James Rothschild enjoyed some well-deserved time alone together while on holiday in downtown Aspen, Colorado on Monday. The 33-year-old socialite displayed her chic fashion sense in a long leopard print coat and distressed jeans as she strolled through the snow with her hunky hubby.
