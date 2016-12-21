Mariah Carey Strips Down to Bra While 'Festivating' By a Christmas Tree
The "We Belong Together" singer shared a sultry photo to Instagram on Friday that put her sparkly bra on full display as she posed in front of a Christmas tree. Carey was sort of covered up by an oversized red plaid flannel shirt, and she had on sequined boots that matched her undergarment, because, why not? "Festivating dahlings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.
Add your comments below
Aspen Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'River bandit' pleads guilty in four cases (Jul '09)
|Sun
|Kerru
|3
|Skidmore College Republicans are not Trump fans
|Oct '16
|PaGear
|1
|Newt for Veep: a oeWild speculationa
|Sep '16
|WeTheSheeple
|427
|Roman Travertine for decoration background
|Aug '16
|Anonymous
|1
|AG Lynch will accept decision of FBI, prosecuto... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Obsession
|66
|El Jebel Shrine Circus draws handful of animal ... (Jul '13)
|Apr '16
|Janus
|2
|James Bond teachs people to trade stocks (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Aspen Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC