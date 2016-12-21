Mariah Carey Spending Christmas In As...

Mariah Carey Spending Christmas In Aspen With New Beau

Tuesday Dec 20

Mariah Carey has jetted off to Aspen, Colorado to spend Christmas with her new boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her young twins. The superstar has made it a tradition to celebrate the festive season in Aspen in recent years, and on Tuesday, she took to Instagram to show off her luxury home for the holidays.

